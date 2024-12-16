Meeting reviews security of education institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani to review security arrangements in educational institutions.

She directed that foolproof security measures be ensured in all public and private educational institutions. She stated that barbed wires and closed-circuit cameras should be installed along with the boundary walls of educational institutions. She also mentioned that barriers should be placed at all entry and exit points of the institutions, and entry registers should be maintained at the points.

Furthermore, she emphasized that security guards should be deployed in all educational institutions, and the heads of the institutions should conduct a detailed inspection of their respective security arrangements. The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, and heads of educational institutions, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.