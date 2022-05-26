Meeting reviews security plan for LG election

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Home Muahmmad Hashim Ghilzai on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangement measures for Local Government Election in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Home Muahmmad Hashim Ghilzai on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangement measures for Local Government Election in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Yasarzai, Additional Secretary Home Zulfiqar Qarar, SSP Abdul Haq Umarani, Deputy Director Home Zafar Iqbal, Section Officer Muhammad Anwar and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure implementation of the code of conduct for local body elections for maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province.

He said that a complete security plan was prepared for upcoming Local Government elections in the province saying that in this regard, several important decisions were made.

"Security forces including Levies Force and Balochistan Constabulary personnel will be deployed in the sensitive polling stations to maintain law and order and sustain the security situation, while adequate security arrangements will be made at other polling stations as well", he said.

He said that implementation of comprehensive security plan would be ensured in order to maintain overall law and order situation in the province during the Local Body elections in order to control any untoward situation.

It was decided in the meeting that overall law and order situation in the province and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the elections.

Additional Chief Secretary directed the respective deputy commissioners to take measures to ensure security arrangements in their areas for Local Body election.