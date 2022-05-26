UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Security Plan For LG Election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Meeting reviews security plan for LG election

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Home Muahmmad Hashim Ghilzai on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangement measures for Local Government Election in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Home Muahmmad Hashim Ghilzai on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangement measures for Local Government Election in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Yasarzai, Additional Secretary Home Zulfiqar Qarar, SSP Abdul Haq Umarani, Deputy Director Home Zafar Iqbal, Section Officer Muhammad Anwar and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure implementation of the code of conduct for local body elections for maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province.

He said that a complete security plan was prepared for upcoming Local Government elections in the province saying that in this regard, several important decisions were made.

"Security forces including Levies Force and Balochistan Constabulary personnel will be deployed in the sensitive polling stations to maintain law and order and sustain the security situation, while adequate security arrangements will be made at other polling stations as well", he said.

He said that implementation of comprehensive security plan would be ensured in order to maintain overall law and order situation in the province during the Local Body elections in order to control any untoward situation.

It was decided in the meeting that overall law and order situation in the province and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the elections.

Additional Chief Secretary directed the respective deputy commissioners to take measures to ensure security arrangements in their areas for Local Body election.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Quetta Local Body Elections Law And Order All Government

Recent Stories

VCs show serious concerns over drastic budget cut ..

VCs show serious concerns over drastic budget cut for higher education sector

43 seconds ago
 DC stresses need to pay full attention towards qua ..

DC stresses need to pay full attention towards quality education in Sukkur

44 seconds ago
 Health dept taking steps to control cholera, diarr ..

Health dept taking steps to control cholera, diarrhoea: Kh Salman

46 seconds ago
 Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under ..

Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest for 30 Days

50 seconds ago
 LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin ..

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

18 minutes ago
 Gang of robbers busted; four held

Gang of robbers busted; four held

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.