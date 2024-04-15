Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Security Plan Of Passengers On National Highways

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat on Monday reviewed the safety and security plan for passengers traveling on national highways.

Besides Additional Commissioner Quetta Suban Dashti and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. R. Saad Bin Asad, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary PTA Balochistan, officials of police, Home Ddepartment and FC, transporters and others, a news release said.

It was decided that security guards would be posted in all passenger coaches, besides installation of CCTV cameras within seven days.

All passenger vehicles would travel during the day time while during the night hours, convoys would be formed and conducted under the relevant security.

Hamza Shafqaat ordered that no vehicle would carry Zaereen without the prior permission of the administration.

The meeting also decided to enhance of patrolling of the National Highway Police on the highways.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of safety and security of passengers on national highways and said that the issue should be discussed between all the agencies concerned and transporters.

He said a security plan would be prepared after reviewing the current conditions of safety and security of passengers on national highways.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Vehicles Vehicle All

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

1 hour ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

3 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

3 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

3 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

7 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

9 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

9 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan