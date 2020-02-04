Meeting reviews security situation, crime rate in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfan Ullah Khan chairing monthly crime meeting Tuesday informed the participants that a comprehensive policy has been devised to cope with the challenges faced by police during duty.

Addressing the meeting DPO also stressed police force to continue crackdown on outlaws, gangs and proclaimed offenders.

He also directed police to take strict action against land grabbers and those involved in selling and smuggling of Ice drug.

DPO also directed action against practice of usury and extortion besides enhancing security of educational institutions.

Participants of meeting also reviewed overall security situation, crime rate and investigations matters of under investigation cases.

The meeting among others was attended by SP investigations Charsadda and all District Superintendents Police.