UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Security Situation, Crime Rate In Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:23 PM

Meeting reviews security situation, crime rate in Charsadda

District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfan Ullah Khan chairing monthly crime meeting Tuesday informed the participants that a comprehensive policy has been devised to cope with the challenges faced by police during duty

CHARSADDA, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfan Ullah Khan chairing monthly crime meeting Tuesday informed the participants that a comprehensive policy has been devised to cope with the challenges faced by police during duty.

Addressing the meeting DPO also stressed police force to continue crackdown on outlaws, gangs and proclaimed offenders.

He also directed police to take strict action against land grabbers and those involved in selling and smuggling of Ice drug.

DPO also directed action against practice of usury and extortion besides enhancing security of educational institutions.

Participants of meeting also reviewed overall security situation, crime rate and investigations matters of under investigation cases.

The meeting among others was attended by SP investigations Charsadda and all District Superintendents Police.

Related Topics

Police Charsadda All

Recent Stories

Welfare society stages Kashmir peace walk held at ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs350, traded at Rs90,700 per tol ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses petition against holding t ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Presence In Iojk Illegal, Their Crimes Unac ..

29 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat ..

3 minutes ago

Irish election: Sinn Fein ahead in new poll

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.