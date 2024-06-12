Meeting Reviews Security Situation In Larkana On Eid Ul Azha.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting in the Conference Hall of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) here Wednesday to review the law and order situation in the city
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting in the Conference Hall of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) here Wednesday to review the law and order situation in the city. The meeting was also attended by Mayor of Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar and SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso.
Municipal Commissioner Javed Abbasi briefed about the security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and deployment of personnel at municipal and Genso (Chinese) Company collection campus on Eid-ul-Azha.
SSP Larkana reminded the Mayor of Larkana that all preparations have been completed in this regard, including the security plan of Eid-ul-Azha to deal with the government's potential moon soon rains and assured that strict action would be taken against the land mafia occupying the government lands.
The meeting reviewed the ongoing development works in the city and expressed their determination to work on more projects. It was agreed to promote joint cooperation to further improve the peace and order situation of the city along with the development and prosperity of the city. Municipal, police and revenue officials also participated on the meeting.
Recent Stories
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal budget termed pro-people16 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget22 minutes ago
-
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK17 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations17 minutes ago
-
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 202417 minutes ago
-
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material16 minutes ago
-
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly16 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items16 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel lauds performances of UoT17 minutes ago
-
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman as Climate Change45 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly45 minutes ago
-
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges45 minutes ago