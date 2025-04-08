Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Meeting reviews seminaries registration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on the registration of madrasas.

Director Admin Resilience education Department Syed Azhar along with other officers of NCHD attended it. The meeting was informed that under the new law, madrasas are now being registered through the federally administered Resilience Education Department instead of the Society Act. The form for registration of madrasas is available in the district offices of NCHD.

The meeting was further informed that 18,400 madrasas have been registered so far, including 275 in Sargodha, 172 in Khushab, 121 in Mianwali and 185 in Bhakkar.

The meeting also agreed to form a working group of the four deputy commissioners, NCHD and Resilience Education Department to provide full support to the administration of unregistered madrasas across the division to complete registration. The commissioner has also sought details of unregistered madrasas across the division.

