UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Short Supplies Of Water To Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Meeting reviews short supplies of water to Balochistan

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah along with the Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the supplies of water from Sindh to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah along with the Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the supplies of water from Sindh to Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and MNA from Balochistan Khalid Hussain Magsi. Besides, the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, and IRSA Chairman along with other members of IRSA were also present, said a press release.

The Joint Secretary (Water), Ministry of Water Resources apprised the forum about the outcome of the site visit of Sukker Barrage conducted on June 18, 2022.

The forum appreciated the assurance given by the Irrigation Department, Sindh to increase the water supplies of Balochistan in Pat Feeder Canal at RD 109 from 3,000 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs within a period of three to four days.

Considering the limitations conveyed by the Irrigation Department, Sindh to the visiting team from Islamabad, that water supplies to Balochistan could not be immediately improved in Uch and Manuthi Canals. Similarly, the increase in water supply in Kirther Canal would be depended on increase in river flows at Sukker Barrage which may take almost a week time, the meeting was told.

It was also decided to workout short, medium and long-term measures for addressing the issue of short supplies of water from Sindh to Balochistan.

The report is being prepared by the Ministry of Water Resources which will be submitted to the Committee comprising the Federal Ministers for Water Resources and Economic Affairs.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Technology Water Visit SITE May June From

Recent Stories

Rs. 1.75 bn allocated to cope food security in Bal ..

Rs. 1.75 bn allocated to cope food security in Balochistan : Sardar Abdul Khetra ..

1 minute ago
 Imran, ex-NAB chairman should be behind bars for t ..

Imran, ex-NAB chairman should be behind bars for trampling law: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 4,700 students pass online nursing diploma

4,700 students pass online nursing diploma

1 minute ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to s ..

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to start from June 27

1 minute ago
 FGEHA grants contract for design preparation on 24 ..

FGEHA grants contract for design preparation on 2403 kanal land

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan reserves verdict i ..

Election Commission of Pakistan reserves verdict in PTI's 'foreign funding' case ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.