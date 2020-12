Meeting reviews Sialkot Rescue-1122 monthly performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A meeting of District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz at the DC office on Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal gave a brief overview of Rescue-1122 Sialkot performance. He said that Rescue-1122 responded to 1,487 emergencies in November, including 649 road accidents, 54 fire emergencies, 34 crime emergencies, one drowning emergency, 584 medical emergencies and 165 special rescue emergencies.

He said that Rescue-1122 responded in time and shifted 1,039 injured, out of 1,397, patients to hospitals alive, 280 people were provided first aid on-the-spot while 78 bodies were shifted to hospital.

In November, 55 patients were transferred from Sialkot to Lahore by Rescue-1122 under Patient Transfer Service, he added.

DEO said that Rescue 1122 provided first aid, emergency relief and firefighting training to 144 people in 4 training sessions in November under the Community Training Program.

During the anti-polio campaign, rescue volunteers vaccinated 2,310 children at different places of Lorri Adda.

app/ir