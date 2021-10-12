Meeting reviews situation of 3 pc job quota for special persons

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district-level Committee for the redressal of problems of special persons here in the committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district-level Committee for the redressal of problems of special persons here in the committee room of his office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, Assistant Chief Manager Tariq Aziz, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Shah Rukh, Additional Director Colleges Muhammad Hamid Mushtaq, representatives of the visually impaired Anis-ur-Rehman, Usman Saeed, Hassan Anis and officers of other departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner said resolving the problems of special people were the priority of the Punjab government. He said the problems of special people especially of the visually impaired would be solved properly.

THe details have been collected from all the departments regarding implementation over three per cent job quota for recruitment.

He said the International Day for the Protection of White Cane will be observed on October 15 at the district level. Deputy Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Azir told the meeting that steps would be taken to ensure the implementation of three per cent job quota for special persons during recruitment in any department.

He said that financial assistance of Rs 675000 has been provided to 135 special persons from District Treasury Committee.

In addition, 30 visually impaired people were working as daily wagers in various government departments. Representatives of visually impaired people Dr. Anis-ur-Rehman and Usman Saeed also expressed their views in the meeting.