Meeting Reviews Situation Of Coronavirus In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Meeting reviews situation of coronavirus in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavirus situation in Bahawalpur division was reviewed in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that areas of Model Town A, Satellite Town, Hashmi Garden and Sadiq Colony were under smart lockdown.

The meeting was further told that 80942 tests were conducted at bio safety lab since May 5, of which 77564 tests came negative and results of 6704 tests were awaited.

Commissioner said that in wake of the recent change in weather, it is feared that the coronavirus may rise strongly, therefore, people needed to be extra careful and preventive against the deadly virus. He said that coronavirus SOPs and smart lockdown will be implemented in true letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

