Meeting Reviews Situation Of Coronavirus In Bahawalpur District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be implemented in the district in true letter and spirit and officers of Health Department and Assistant Commissioners need to play their roles.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here on Thursday.

He said that officers must increase field visits to public places to ensure implementations of coronavirus SOPs. He said that strict action must be taken against violators.

He directed to conduct disinfecting sprays at markets, bus stands and other public places.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aurangzaib told the meeting that 72578 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the district since April this year and 3560 were tested positive, of which 2738 were recovered and 96 patients died.

