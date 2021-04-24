UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Situation Of Coronavirus, Positive Percentage Remained 10.98 In Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:55 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the Division at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the Division at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shahzad and other concerned officers attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was told that a total of 9414 tests were conducted in the division during the last 7 days, of which 1034 resulted positive.

The percentage remained 10.98 per cent. In Bahawalpur district, 551 tests were positive out of 4295, in Bahawalnagar district 115 tests came positive out of 1387 and 368 tests came positive in Rahim Yar Khan district out of 3732.

Commissioner directed to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs. He said that maintaining of social distancing and wearing of masks at public places must be ensured and no negligence can be tolerated in this regard.

