Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur Distt

May 16, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, Focal Person Dr. Khalid Channar, Deputy DHO, and officers of relevant departments were present. The Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the health department should play their role to control dengue.

He said that 100 percent coverage of all the hotspots in the district should be ensured.

He said that indoor and outdoor teams should work actively for vector surveillance. He said that surveillance of junkyards, nurseries, and other places should be continued. He said that Android user activities should be increased.

All focal persons should provide better services. Dr. Khalid Channar said that 1082 tests of dengue were conducted in the district from January 1 to May 15 and there was no case of dengue in the district. He said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams are active in the field. As many as 1724 hotspots in the district have been completely covered.

