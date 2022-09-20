Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue met in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue met in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich.

In the meeting, measures taken from 10 September to 19 September were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner said that all-out measures should be taken to protect and aware people of dengue. He said that people should be informed that water should not stay accumulated in one place so that dengue larvae cannot grow.

Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively in the field. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He further said that the complaints received under the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved timely. DHO and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar briefed that 269 cases of dengue have been reported from September 10 to September 19, and 7 cases were confirmed. He said that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively working for dengue larvae surveillance across the district.