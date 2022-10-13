UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner Office

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from October 3 to 12 for the prevention of dengue. Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO (Preventive Medicine) Dr Khalid Arain, Focal Person Dr Khalid Chanar, officers, and focal persons of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that people should be made aware that water should not stay accumulated in one place and cleaning should be done regularly.

She stressed for dengue larvae surveillance teams to work actively in the field and warned no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. Android user activities should be increased and coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

Focal Person Dr Khalid Chanar said that 384 suspected cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to October 13, of which "only 6 cases were confirmed". During surveillance, dengue larvae were found at 3 places where measures were taken, he said, adding that 520 teams were working in the field and 1,724 hotspots in the district had been covered.

