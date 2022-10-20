UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that all preventive measures should be taken against dengue.

He issued this directive while presiding over an anti-dengue review meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee.

Deputy Commissioner said that water should not be allowed to stay accumulated in one place and directed the dengue larva surveillance teams to work actively in the field. The coverage of all hotspots should be ensured and Android user activities should be increased, he stressed.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal said that 5 dengue patients were reported between October 13 and October 20. Currently, 4 dengue patients were being treated at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and 3 dengue patients were being treated at Sir-Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi Hospital, he said.

