Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from November 4 to November 19 regarding the prevention of dengue.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Ayesha Zafar, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, DEO education Muhammad Akram, Deputy District Officers Health, officers and focal persons of the relevant departments were present.

ADC Finance said that people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of dengue. He said that the dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

He said that Android user activities should be increased and coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

DHO told the meeting that 126 suspected cases of dengue were reported from November 4 to November 19, of which 3 cases were confirmed.

Dengue larvae were found in 5 places and action was taken against those responsible for negligence. As many as 520 teams were working in the field for dengue surveillance and 1,724 hotspots have been covered.