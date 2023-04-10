Close
Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from April 3 to April 9 regarding the prevention of dengue. Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal, District Health Officer of Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present on this occasion.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of dengue. She said that the dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

She said that Android user activities should also be increased and coverage of hotspots should also be ensured. DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar has said that from January 1 to April 9 as many as 1799 dengue cases were reported. He said that 108 outdoor and 412 indoor teams are active and 1724 hot spots have been covered in the district.

