Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Tuesday.

The measures taken for dengue control were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Focal Person DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, officers of concerned departments, and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to control dengue. He directed that water should not be accumulated in one place so that the growth of dengue larvae be restricted. Public awareness should also be raised in this regard.

He also directed that Android user activities should be increased and complete coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

He said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively throughout the district and the complaints received through the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved properly.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that till June 18 this year, one confirmed case of dengue was found. As many as 1724 dengue hotspots have been completely covered and 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for the dengue prevention campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal said that the water should be removed from air coolers that are used in offices and homes.

Focal person and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar said that dengue larvae were found at 60 places in the district from January 1 to June 18 where larvicidal activity has been done. He said that 2119 complaints were received from January 1 to June 18. Out of which 1931 complaints have been resolved.