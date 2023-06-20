UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Tuesday.

The measures taken for dengue control were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Focal Person DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, officers of concerned departments, and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to control dengue. He directed that water should not be accumulated in one place so that the growth of dengue larvae be restricted. Public awareness should also be raised in this regard.

He also directed that Android user activities should be increased and complete coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

He said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively throughout the district and the complaints received through the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved properly.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that till June 18 this year, one confirmed case of dengue was found. As many as 1724 dengue hotspots have been completely covered and 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for the dengue prevention campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal said that the water should be removed from air coolers that are used in offices and homes.

Focal person and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar said that dengue larvae were found at 60 places in the district from January 1 to June 18 where larvicidal activity has been done. He said that 2119 complaints were received from January 1 to June 18. Out of which 1931 complaints have been resolved.

Related Topics

Dengue Water January June All From

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first ..

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first mission of Payload Hosting In ..

12 minutes ago
 Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukr ..

Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukraine Center in The Hague - Min ..

9 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order in toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, acad ..

IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, academia linkage

7 minutes ago
 NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore ..

NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore

7 minutes ago
 MNAs praise govt for development-oriented measures ..

MNAs praise govt for development-oriented measures in budget

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.