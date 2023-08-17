Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 09:12 PM

The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Thursday

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue. Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr. Tanveer Hussain, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present.

The additional deputy commissioner said that people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of dengue.

He said that the dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field. He said that Android user activities should also be increased and coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

Dr. Khalid Channar told the meeting that from January 1 to August 16, 2023, as many as 7318 dengue cases were reported of which only two were confirmed who had come to Bahawalpur from other areas. He told that dengue larva was found at 114 spots. He said that 412 outdoor and 108 indoor teams are active and 1755 hotspots have been covered in the district.

