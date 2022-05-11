Meeting reviews situation of drought in Cholistan areas of RYK district

All-out efforts should be made to secure the lives of residents of Cholistan and their livestock and alternate methods must be used to bring water to Cholistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :All-out efforts should be made to secure the lives of residents of Cholistan and their livestock and alternate methods must be used to bring water to Cholistan.

This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Barrister Bilal Saleem here Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that 80 percents Cholistanis and their livestock had moved out of the drought-ridden desert while 20 percent have shifted near Tobas, Kunds and other water sources.

As many as three Basic Health Units of Rahim Yar Khan district will be functional 24 hours a day to provide medical facilities while mobile dispensary unit is also present in the desert. Vaccination of livestock is also underway in Cholistan, the meeting was told.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Riasat Ali, and representatives of Cholistan Development Authority, Wildlife Department, Health Department, Desert Rangers and other concerned departments.