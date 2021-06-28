UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Forced Labor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Forced Labor was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Ali Kathia at the committee room here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that free health camps should be started with the help of the Social Security Department to provide medical treatment to the people working in the slums and the stipend should be given to the labourers as fixed by the government.

Director Labour Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir, District Officer Child Protection Bureau Noshaba Malik, President Bhatta Association Chaudhry Muhammad Babar, Assistant Director Public Prosecutor Abid Mahmood, Assistant District Attorney Muhammad Hassan Raza, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, Officer Mohammad Afzal, CEO Literacy Zahid Tanveer, President Al-Fatah Development Organization Jamshed Karim Khan, General Secretary District Bar Chaudhry Aftab Mubarak and other members were present.

White smoke should be emitted from the kilns and the use of a blower should be ensured. "Working with teenage is strictly not allowed," the deputy commissioner said.

In case of violation, legal action should be taken. He said that plants should be palnted in different places for protection of environment .

