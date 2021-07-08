Meeting reviews situation of malnutrition in district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday chaired a meeting of District Committee for Malnutrition at his office and reviewed the malnutrition situation in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday chaired a meeting of District Committee for Malnutrition at his office and reviewed the malnutrition situation in the district.

He instructed that solid steps should be taken to highlight malnutrition in children and water tanks in schools should be cleaned and chlorinated.

On the occasion, District Coordinator Majid Sattar said that we could overcome malnutrition by using fortified flour.

He said that deficiency of zinc also affects children's health, for which, the Bio Fortification Wheat Crop project was being launched.

Steps were being taken to control diarrhea and usage of Zinc and ORS in children, he added.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Mohammad Faisal Kamran, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Zakir, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator MSNC Majid Sattar, CEO Bilal Ilyas and officers of relevant departments were also present in the meeting.