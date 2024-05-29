Meeting Reviews Situation Of Measles In Bahawalpur District
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room in his office to review the situation of measles and provision of health services by the health department.
The meeting reviewed the measles situation in the district. It was reported that 336 suspected cases of measles have been reported since January 01. The DC said that active work should be done in the field to protect children from measles. He said that protective vaccines should be administered to prevent measles and that the relevant staff of the Health Department should go door-to-door to educate parents on how to protect their children from measles.
He said that the availability of medicines and other medical facilities at health facilities in the district should be ensured.
The DC said that the officers of the Health Department should visit health centers regularly to check the attendance of medical officers and staff and to check sanitation arrangements, availability of medicines and other medical facilities at health facilities. The health services provided under the Universal Health Insurance scheme were reviewed on this occasion.
On this occasion, CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanvir Shah, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, DHO Dr. Usama Munir Pansota, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, Divisional Officer WHO Dr. Mufakir, and other relevant officers were present.
