Meeting Reviews Situation Of Price Control In Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Meeting reviews situation of price control in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A video-link meeting on price control was held under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal at the Conference Room of his office here today.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and administrative officers of the three districts. Commissioner said that strict action should be taken against those involved in overpricing and hoarding. The sale of sugar at Rs 90 per kgs should be ensured and no hindrance would be tolerated in the supply of flour, pulses, vegetables and other essential food items to the market. Effective monitoring of sugar stocks and the market supply should be ensured. Fixed price lists should be prominently displayed in all shops.

For information and complaints about the relevant price control magistrates in every market, the phone number should be listed in a prominent place. Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the auction process in the vegetable market should be done properly and the officers should ensure daily monitoring of the process. Warehouses and cold storage should be effectively monitored and stockists should be taken to task. Commissioner said that supply of other essential items including tomatoes, onions and potatoes should be ensured at fixed rates.

Check posts should be established to discourage inter-provincial smuggling of essential commodities.

