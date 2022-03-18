Meeting reviews South Punjab Secretariat construction progress

Outh Punjab Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the progress on under construction project of South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the progress on under construction project of South Punjab Secretariat.

AIG Police South Punjab, Imran Shaukat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Deputy Secretary Coordination Dr Muhammad Abu Bakar, officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) and Building Department attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the project of South Punjab Secretariat and also discussed the proposed land for construction of IG Complex in the Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik said that there would be separate system of entry gates and security of IG Complex.

She said two plans have been proposed for construction of IG Complex in the Secretariat adding that final selection will be made in consultation with the South Punjab Police officials.

AIG South Punjab Imran Shaukat said that the police officials would visit the South Punjab Secretariat next week for the final selection of the site. PC-1 of the project will be prepared after the transfer of land to the police department and the project will be handed over to the C&W department.

IDAP officials gave a detailed briefing on the under construction project of the secretariat.