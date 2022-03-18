UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews South Punjab Secretariat Construction Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Meeting reviews South Punjab Secretariat construction progress

Outh Punjab Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the progress on under construction project of South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the progress on under construction project of South Punjab Secretariat.

AIG Police South Punjab, Imran Shaukat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Deputy Secretary Coordination Dr Muhammad Abu Bakar, officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) and Building Department attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the project of South Punjab Secretariat and also discussed the proposed land for construction of IG Complex in the Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Services Ms Nausheen Malik said that there would be separate system of entry gates and security of IG Complex.

She said two plans have been proposed for construction of IG Complex in the Secretariat adding that final selection will be made in consultation with the South Punjab Police officials.

AIG South Punjab Imran Shaukat said that the police officials would visit the South Punjab Secretariat next week for the final selection of the site. PC-1 of the project will be prepared after the transfer of land to the police department and the project will be handed over to the C&W department.

IDAP officials gave a detailed briefing on the under construction project of the secretariat.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Progress SITE

Recent Stories

Lango for taking extra measure to ward off securit ..

Lango for taking extra measure to ward off security threats

9 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperati ..

PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperation in defence, counter-terrori ..

9 minutes ago
 NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

14 minutes ago
 Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in ..

Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in year

14 minutes ago
 Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on clima ..

Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on climate

14 minutes ago
 Output of LCVs, Vans and jeeps increases 50.33% in ..

Output of LCVs, Vans and jeeps increases 50.33% in eight months

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>