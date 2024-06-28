Meeting reviews steps against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has underlined the need for taking effective measures to control dengue.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements to control dengue on Friday.

The meeting was attended by officials of all relevant departments including district health and Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) officials etc.

The DC was briefed about measures taken against dengue and he directed the TMA and other departments to mobilize resources immediately to protect citizens from the disease. However, he said there was the need to adopt a collaborative approach to combat such diseases effectively.