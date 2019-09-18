UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Steps For Dengue Treatment In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Meeting reviews steps for dengue treatment in Multan

A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, held here to review cleanliness and other arrangements regarding dengue on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, held here to review cleanliness and other arrangements regarding dengue on Wednesday.

The VC issued directions to eradicate dengue larva possible breeding places around the varsity and Nishtar Hospital.

The meeting reviewed facilities being extended to dengue suspected patients at isolation ward of the hospital.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, NMU Registrar, Dr Waqar Rabbani, Hostel Warden, Dr Khalid Usman and Director Admin, Dr Khalid Jamel attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that recovery of dengue larva from official residence of Nishtar Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shahid Bokhari prompted university and hospital administration to improve the steps taken against dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue From

Recent Stories

All rivers continue to flow normal

3 minutes ago

Five suspects held in Multan

3 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Rs 31.710 mln released for petroleum sector projec ..

3 minutes ago

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

17 minutes ago

Ten women from one family are celebrating after th ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.