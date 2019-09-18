Meeting reviews steps for dengue treatment in Multan

A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, held here to review cleanliness and other arrangements regarding dengue on Wednesday

The VC issued directions to eradicate dengue larva possible breeding places around the varsity and Nishtar Hospital.

The meeting reviewed facilities being extended to dengue suspected patients at isolation ward of the hospital.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, NMU Registrar, Dr Waqar Rabbani, Hostel Warden, Dr Khalid Usman and Director Admin, Dr Khalid Jamel attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that recovery of dengue larva from official residence of Nishtar Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shahid Bokhari prompted university and hospital administration to improve the steps taken against dengue.