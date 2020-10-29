UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Steps Taken Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Meeting reviews steps taken against coronavirus

Meeting reviews steps taken against coronavirus

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday presided over the meeting regarding the steps taken against coronavirus spread were discussed in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday presided over the meeting regarding the steps taken against coronavirus spread were discussed in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here.

Apart from Commissioner Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Secretary Services South Punjab Nousheen Malik, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aurangzaib were also present during the meeting. Commissioner directed to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in true letter and spirit. He said that wearing of face masks must be mandatory at public places including education institutes, shopping markets, hotels and parks in addition to disinfecting sprays added with chlorine at such places. Commissioner directed to establish Flu Filter Clinics at all the hospitals.

