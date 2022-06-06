Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the steps taken so far for containing the spread of dengue.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, CEO education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, DHO and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Channar, deputy district officers health, an entomologist and officers from other relevant departments of the district were present.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the arrangements made against dengue.

He directed the officers of the health department to ensure that the members of indoor surveillance teams work properly to prevent the people from dengue.

He said that after indoor surveillance of houses, marking should be done outside the house related to anti dengue.

While emphasizing on increasing the Android user activity, he said that 100 percent coverage of hotspots in the district should be ensured.

The meeting was informed that during the dengue-prevention drive from January 1 to June 5, a total of 404 cases were reported out of which no dengue patient was found.