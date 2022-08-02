Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday presided over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Prevention of Dengue in the committee room of his office.

The meeting reviewed the measures to control dengue. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, Focal Person and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Entomologist, Officers of concerned departments and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner directed that to stop the growth of dengue larvae, it is important not to allow water to remain accumulated in one place and to raise the awareness among people in this regard.

He further said that Android user activities should be increased and 100 percent coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the members of the indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively. Under the dengue vigilance report system,complaints received should be resolved immediately.

It was told in the meeting that 2500 suspected cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to July 31, 2022. Out of which not a single case of dengue was confirmed, while dengue larvae were found in 12 places.

There are 1724 hotspots with 100 percent coverage while 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active across the district to protect against dengue.