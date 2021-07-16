UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Steps To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Meeting reviews steps to control dengue

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Friday at the DC office to review the performance of concerned departments regarding steps needed for prevention of dengue in the district during the ongoing monsoon season.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema, directed officers concerned to ensure drainage of water in junkyards, and other places and notices be issued to the concerned departments if dengue larvae was found in localities.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary DRTA (District road transport authority) Hafiz Muhammad Usman, and District Entomologist Dr Khurram Ibrahim.

