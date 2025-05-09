Meeting Reviews Steps To Eradicate Polio, Dengue
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A meeting was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, in which a detailed review of the situation after the recent polio campaign and the ongoing measures to combat dengue was taken.
The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sara Safdar and District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Gul, and representatives of all relevant departments. The deputy commissioner said that to "completely eradicate a disease like polio, we have to reach every child". He directed that wherever a child has been deprived of polio vaccine, his immediate re-covering should be ensured and the performance of field teams should be made more effective. He also appealed to parents, teachers and scholars to come forward and play their role in the national campaign against polio.
While discussing dengue control, the DC directed all officers to take special measures there after identifying dengue hotspot and negligence would not be tolerated in sanitation, drainage, and public awareness campaigns. He said that regular inspection of dengue surveillance teams should be ensured in every government and private building and reports should be submitted on a daily basis.
He said that government efforts alone were not enough to deal with dengue, and public cooperation was very important. He said that citizens should keep their homes, roofs, pots and surrounding environment clean so that the breeding of mosquitoes could be prevented. The DC directed all departments to take steps on an emergency basis and said that no negligence would be tolerated.
