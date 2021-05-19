Meeting reviews to keep deer in Hiran Minar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Tourism & Archaeology department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed to keep deer for the entertainment of visitors in the historical Hiran Minar of Mughal era.

Director General (DG) Wildlife Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Tourism, Director Archaeology Maqsood Malik and other officers were also present in the meeting, said a spokesperson.

It was decided in the meeting that a team under the supervision of DG Wildlife would review the establishment of small zoo in the Hiran Minar.

The Secretary directed to take all the aspects in the consideration and present a report in this regard. He said that deer would be brought in the zoo not only to attract the tourists but also to create awareness among the young generation about the purpose behind the establishment of Hiran Minar.

While briefing the meeting about facilities being provided at different tourists destinations, Project Director PTAC informed the meeting that the construction work on three new roads including Rohtas Bypass Jhelum and Chanan Peer Bahawalpur would start in the month of July.

Ehsan Bhutta directed the director Archaeology to keep in touch with the commissioner Multan for the establishment of museum there.

He expressed satisfaction over the speedy work on Ali Murad Shah Tomb, Surru Ka Bangla and Art Gallery in Harappa.