UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews To Keep Deer In Hiran Minar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:56 PM

Meeting reviews to keep deer in Hiran Minar

Tourism & Archaeology department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed to keep deer for the entertainment of visitors in the historical Hiran Minar of Mughal era

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Tourism & Archaeology department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed to keep deer for the entertainment of visitors in the historical Hiran Minar of Mughal era.

Director General (DG) Wildlife Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Tourism, Director Archaeology Maqsood Malik and other officers were also present in the meeting, said a spokesperson.

It was decided in the meeting that a team under the supervision of DG Wildlife would review the establishment of small zoo in the Hiran Minar.

The Secretary directed to take all the aspects in the consideration and present a report in this regard. He said that deer would be brought in the zoo not only to attract the tourists but also to create awareness among the young generation about the purpose behind the establishment of Hiran Minar.

While briefing the meeting about facilities being provided at different tourists destinations, Project Director PTAC informed the meeting that the construction work on three new roads including Rohtas Bypass Jhelum and Chanan Peer Bahawalpur would start in the month of July.

Ehsan Bhutta directed the director Archaeology to keep in touch with the commissioner Multan for the establishment of museum there.

He expressed satisfaction over the speedy work on Ali Murad Shah Tomb, Surru Ka Bangla and Art Gallery in Harappa.

Related Topics

Multan Young Bahawalpur Jhelum July All

Recent Stories

China's Space Agency Shares 1st Pictures of Mars M ..

1 minute ago

Valentino joins growing band of fur-free designers ..

1 minute ago

It's all about control for defending PGA champ Mor ..

1 minute ago

NA Deputy Speaker expresses solidarity with Palest ..

1 minute ago

21,633 cops vaccinated against coronavirus

1 minute ago

Book About War Crimes Committed by International C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.