Meeting Reviews Traffic Plan For Sugar-crushing Season In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, held on Monday to review traffic arrangements during the sugarcane crushing season.

During the video-link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Secretary RTA, Traffic Police Officer were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed concerned officers that all necessary measures should be taken to control the flow of traffic during the sugar-crushing season.

He said that the overloading of sugarcane trolleys should be avoided and reflectors should be installed on the trolleys to prevent accidents. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed to ensure the use of service roads. In the meeting, administrative and traffic police officers of the three districts gave briefings about the safety measures.

