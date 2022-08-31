UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Transparency Of Payment To Rain-hit People Under BISP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 10:44 PM

In order to take view of advancement and procedure of payment of support amount through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to rain affected public in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Division Abdul Hafeez Laghari chaired a meeting at Commissioner Committee Room here on Wednesday

Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Additional DC Sanghar Babar Khan, Additional DC Naushehro Feroze Mehdi Hassan, Deputy Director Operations BISP Rafique Ahmed Bullar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Ali Sher Jamali, Zakir Hussain Solangi, Zonal In-charge Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze, officials of police and concerned departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, ADC-1 Abdul Hafeez Laghari said that distribution of BISP support amount shall be made transparent at district and tehsil lvel in all the three districts of the SBA Division. He said that government is financially assisting rain affectees with Rs. 25000 adding that any deduction from this amount would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that district administration shall arrange facilities for rain affected public at BISP centers. He directed officials of police department to initiate action agents involved in deducting fro BIS amount with registration if FIRs.

The ADC directed Additional Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to send a daily report regarding distribution of BISP amount. Briefing the meeting Deputy Director Operations BISP Rafique Ahmed Bullar said that rain affected public is being paid Rs 25000 through BISP in SBA division and the distribution is being ensured at district administration stipulated camps. He said that teams are formed to make the distribution of the amount transparent as these teams are visiting distribution sites on a daily basis.

Bullar said that 28 distribution sites are set up in the division out of which 7 sites are in district Shaheed Benazirabad, 13 sites in Naushahro Feroze and 8 sites are in district Sanghar. He said that in all 74101 beneficiaries of the division were registered till August 30, 2022 among which Rs1,85,25,25000 would be distributed as support amount. He said that Rs 62,63,75000 were distributed till 30 August 2022. He said that the number of rain affectees for registration was multiplying day by day for which distribution campsites would be increased to facilitate the beneficiaries. Bullar appealed to the general public to send their National Identity Card Number at 8171 and then visit the camp site after receiving a particular reply.

