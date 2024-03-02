Meeting Reviews Vast Opportunities For Domestic, Foreign Investment In KP-BoIT
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A special meeting was held in the board of Investment and Trade of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (BoIT-KP) wherein President Overseas Pakistani Community in Belgium, Moazzam Ur Rehman and the newly elected member of the Provincial Assembly and former Provincial Minister of Industry Abdul Karim were briefed regarding promotion of domestic and foreign investment in the province.
Director BoIT KP, Iqbal Sarwar briefed the participants about government priorities in attracting investment in tourism, culture and industry.
Participants of the meeting were of the opinion that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoys a distinction because of its unique scenic resorts in different areas which can attract tourists from across the globe. There are so many sites in the province which if opened for international tourists will be visited by a large number of people besides attracting foreign investment, the meeting noted.
Iqbal Sarwar observed that there are countless places in the province which are still not visited by tourists and If local and international investors are encouraged to make profitable investments these sites can become the best tourist destinations.
The establishment of more new tourist destinations in the province will also create new hotels, restaurants, rest houses, and other facilities, and the associated job opportunities for tour guides, travel agents, and tour operators, Sarwar noted.
President of the Overseas Pakistani Community in Belgium, Muazzamur Rehman, while appreciating the holding of the meeting said the briefing is an expression of positive and effective planning and constructive thinking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. By making further improvements in the environment, large-scale investment can be made here in various sectors, he added.
