Meeting Reviews Wheat Cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16.5 million acres
A review meeting on wheat cultivation was held at the Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi which presided over by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said a press release issued here.
To encourage farmers, the Punjab CM had announced a special incentive package worth billions of rupees and under this package, 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers would be provided free of cost through a transparent balloting process.
The minister highlighted that the Rawalpindi division was assigned a wheat cultivation target of 1.491 million acres, while cultivation had already exceeded this target, covering over 1.503 million acres. He praised the efforts of the division.
