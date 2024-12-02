Meeting reviews wheat cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16.5 million acres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16.5 million acres.

A review meeting on wheat cultivation was held at the Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi which presided over by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said a press release issued here.

To encourage farmers, the Punjab CM had announced a special incentive package worth billions of rupees and under this package, 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers would be provided free of cost through a transparent balloting process.

The minister highlighted that the Rawalpindi division was assigned a wheat cultivation target of 1.491 million acres, while cultivation had already exceeded this target, covering over 1.503 million acres. He praised the efforts of the division.

