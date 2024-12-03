Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Wheat Prices, Sugarcane Crushing Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, which reviewed the ongoing sugarcane crushing season and the pricing of wheat and roti across the district on Tuesday.

The meeting provided insights into the current stock levels and market availability of essential commodities. Officials reported that the district has an ample stock of wheat, with 10-kilogram flour bags available at Rs 790 across all outlets. The DC directed food officials to send daily market price reports of wheat to his office to ensure transparency and control inflation.

During the review of the crushing season, the DC instructed assistant commissioners to conduct daily inspections of sugar mills. He also emphasized maintaining records of daily crushing stocks and submitting them to his office. Furthermore, the District Officer (DO) Industries was tasked with inspecting weighing scales inside and outside mills and reporting any discrepancies.

DC Muhammad Waseem stated that strict action would be taken to ensure fair measurement practices, leaving no room for compromise.

The DC highlighted the Punjab government’s notification regarding axle load restrictions for sugarcane trolleys. He warned that legal action would be taken against drivers violating these regulations.

Additionally, he directed that all trolleys be equipped with reflectors to prevent accidents during nighttime.

The Secretary RTA (Regional Transport Authority) was instructed to devise a comprehensive traffic plan to keep roads leading to the four sugar mills operational. The DC also urged Assistant Commissioners to ensure timely payments to farmers by the mills’ administration.

In his concluding remarks, the DC instructed the Executive Engineer (XEN) Roads to level damaged roads and conduct daily water sprinkling to minimize dust.

The meeting was attended by ADC (Revenue) Fahad Mehmood, Assistant Commissioners, Secretary RTA, officials from the Food, Agriculture, and Industry Departments, market officers, and representatives from sugar mills.

