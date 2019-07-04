Meeting reviews work on additional ring road

A high level meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur division in chair reviewed progress of work on additional ring road in Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A high level meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur division in chair reviewed progress of work on additional ring road in Bahawalpur city.

The meeting presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Nayyar Iqbal held at Commissioner Office that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Aftab Ahmed Pirzada, Director Development and Finance, Ms. Nosheen Malik, Assistant Commissioner (City) Ms. Rabia Siaal, and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that a sum of Rs 1059 million were allocated by the provincial government for execution of additional ring road project in Bahawalpur city. "The additional ring road having length of 10.5 kilometers will pass outside areas of Bahawalpur city including BINO Hospital,Bindra Pulli, Dewan Pulli, Kali Pulli and Sadar Pulli," it was told.

It was further told that around 9,000 vehicles will daily ply on additional ring road. The Commissioner directed to accelerate work on the road.