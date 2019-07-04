UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Work On Additional Ring Road

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Meeting reviews work on additional ring road

A high level meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur division in chair reviewed progress of work on additional ring road in Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A high level meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur division in chair reviewed progress of work on additional ring road in Bahawalpur city.

The meeting presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Nayyar Iqbal held at Commissioner Office that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Aftab Ahmed Pirzada, Director Development and Finance, Ms. Nosheen Malik, Assistant Commissioner (City) Ms. Rabia Siaal, and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that a sum of Rs 1059 million were allocated by the provincial government for execution of additional ring road project in Bahawalpur city. "The additional ring road having length of 10.5 kilometers will pass outside areas of Bahawalpur city including BINO Hospital,Bindra Pulli, Dewan Pulli, Kali Pulli and Sadar Pulli," it was told.

It was further told that around 9,000 vehicles will daily ply on additional ring road. The Commissioner directed to accelerate work on the road.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Bahawalpur Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

26 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

34 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

13 minutes ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

13 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

36 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.