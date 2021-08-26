UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Work On PP-38 Uplift Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

SIALKIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment & Trade Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem has ordered for jazzing up work on ongoing development projects in PP-38.

He stated this during an important meeting held at the DC officer here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Senior political leader Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, Zahid Saleem Bajwa Advocate, CO Metropolitan Corporation Faisal Shehzad and CO Tehsil Council Ansar Sahi.

The meeting reviewed the pace and quality of work on ongoing development works in PP-38.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said that monitoring of ongoing development projects in Sialkot district is underway and completion of all projects will be ensured within the stipulated time period.

