Meeting Reviews Work On Ring Road Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Sub-grade 34 km of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed, while work is in process on 4.3 km. All out efforts are being done to complete the project timely.
This was briefed by the officials from Frontier Works Organization (FWO), during a review meeting on the Ring Road project, chaired by the Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak, here on Monday.
The meeting was apprised of the developmental updates on the project Sub-base 18 km has also been completed, while work was ongoing on the remaining 16 km. It was also briefed that the financial progress of the project was 50%.
Engr Amir Khattak stressed for the timely completion of the project.
"The project is our top priority, efforts are being made to complete it before the deadline", he said.
The commissioner I formed the meeting patients that required funds have been released by the government. He directed that no slackness in the project would be tolerated.
The commissioner urged the concerned quarters to keep him updated about the project on a daily basis, since December 2025 is the project completion deadline. It was decided that the Commissioner would inspect the project site after every three days, and the entire route every week.
The commissioner said that the revised PC-1 of Ring Road project has been cleared by CDWP and would be presented in the ECNEC meeting. He directed that project pace and quality of work should be ensured.
