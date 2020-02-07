Meeting sought framework for Shabqadar beatification

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai here Friday chaired a meeting held at Civil Secretariat and sought a framework for beautification of Shabqadar tehsil of district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai here Friday chaired a meeting held at Civil Secretariat and sought a framework for beautification of Shabqadar tehsil of district Charsadda.

Ahmedzai while highlighting the area importance of Shabqadar tehsil said that it is a town interconnecting three districts including Mohmand, Bajaur and Peshawar and roads leading to these areas are venues of different trade activities. He said the huge transportation of heavy goods on the roads of tehsil Shabqadar has badly affected infrastructure and beauty of the tehsil Shabqadar.

He said provincial government besides confronting other challenges, has taken steps for redecoration of tehsil Shabqadar with the purpose to ensure its beautification. He also directed participants of the meeting to devise comprehensive framework for 'Beautification of Shabqadar' considering outputs of all stakeholders.

Giving remarks on Prime Minister's vision 'Pak Pakistan', Ahmedzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only focused strengthening of country's economy but is also prioritizing clean and green environment.