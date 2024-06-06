Meeting Stresses Ban On Polythene Bags
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:22 PM
A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Syed Hassan Raza was held to ensure the enforcement of the polythene bag ban on Thursday
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Syed Hassan Raza was held to ensure the enforcement of the polythene bag ban on Thursday.
According to details, the meeting attendees included Assistant Commissioner Salman Qayyum, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Umar Daraz, CO District Council Sajid Musharraf, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Umar Farooq and various trade association presidents.
The Assistant Director of Environmental Protection informed the DC that starting June 5, under the Lahore High Court's orders, polythene bags are banned across Punjab.
Retailers with existing stock must dispose of it as per government policy and submit an affidavit with the official fee.
The DC urged retailers to comply with the policy, emphasising the environmental harm caused by polythene bags and appealing to social organizations to ensure adherence to the ban.
