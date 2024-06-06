Open Menu

Meeting Stresses Ban On Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Syed Hassan Raza was held to ensure the enforcement of the polythene bag ban on Thursday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Syed Hassan Raza was held to ensure the enforcement of the polythene bag ban on Thursday.

According to details, the meeting attendees included Assistant Commissioner Salman Qayyum, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Umar Daraz, CO District Council Sajid Musharraf, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Umar Farooq and various trade association presidents.

The Assistant Director of Environmental Protection informed the DC that starting June 5, under the Lahore High Court's orders, polythene bags are banned across Punjab.

Retailers with existing stock must dispose of it as per government policy and submit an affidavit with the official fee.

The DC urged retailers to comply with the policy, emphasising the environmental harm caused by polythene bags and appealing to social organizations to ensure adherence to the ban.

APP/ehn/378

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Punjab Narowal June Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

6 minutes ago
 UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girl ..

UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai

6 minutes ago
 Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted m ..

Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply

6 minutes ago
 FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Paki ..

Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..

6 minutes ago
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cen ..

Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law ..

3 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

24 minutes ago
 President stresses for strengthening food safety s ..

President stresses for strengthening food safety systems

24 minutes ago
 PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal o ..

PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agricu ..

Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget

24 minutes ago
 Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D- ..

Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan