Meeting Summons To Review Arrangements Of 46th Martyred Anniversary ZAB
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President of the Peoples Party Sindh, has summoned a joint meeting of the Larkana and Sukkur Divisions on Sunday, March 23, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, to review arrangements for the event marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhuttoon April 4.
He invites all Peoples Party Sindh officials, Divisional Presidents and General Secretaries, District officials, zonal organization leaders, and Provincial Presidents.
Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), Federal Council, Senators, MNAs, MPAs, and ticket and Unions Council Presidents/Chairmans.
