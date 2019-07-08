UrduPoint.com
Meeting To Analyze Financial Models Held

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:21 PM

A high-level meeting to analyze different Financial Models for "Naya Pakistan Economic Zone alongside Islamabad Expressway", was held under the chair of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh at the Finance Division on Monday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) A high-level meeting to analyze different Financial Models for "Naya Pakistan Economic Zone alongside Islamabad Expressway", was held under the chair of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh at the Finance Division on Monday.Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Association Lt.

Gen (retd) Ameer Ali Haider briefed the meeting on the overall details of the project.The chairman briefed the meeting that the project will be completed in 3-4 phases starting from Faizabad and ending near Rawat.FWO is working with NPHA on the feasibility of the project and the idea is to complete the first phase in a year's time under the public private partnership mode.Different financial models were looked into for the completion of the project in consultation with State Bank of Pakistan and FBR.

The Adviser said that the government supports the development of the housing sector as it has the potential of providing employment opportunities to the youth, he also assured of providing all possible assistance for any financial plan that is prepared keeping in view the requirements of all the relevant laws of the country.He emphasized on the need to incentivize the real estate sector as it can attract investment from Pakistani Diaspora.

The Adviser further directed to hold another meeting with all the relevant stakeholders in the current week for analyzing any financial plans prepared by NPHA for this project.

