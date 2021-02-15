Meeting to be convened for opening of universities' campus in tribal districts: Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday said that a meeting of Advisor on Higher Education, Secretary and high ups of education department would be convened to consider opening of universities' campuses in tribal districts.

He was talking to a delegation of students belonging to tribal districts here at provincial assembly secretariat.

He said that a meeting of authorities concerned would be convened to discuss opening of universities' campuses in newly merged districts.

Highlighting the efforts of government to bring newly merged districts in national mainstream, KP Speaker said that revolutionary steps have been taken to improve education sector and healthcare delivery system for facilitation of tribal people.

He said that government has initiated various welfare oriented projects in newly merged districts aiming development of areas and socio- economic emancipation of people.

He said that tribal people were not only given representation in assemblies but steps were being taken for their development under a comprehensive and result oriented plan. He said that government not only introduced reforms in administration structure of erstwhile FATA but police and judiciary was also expanded to tribal areas.