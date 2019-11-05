Meeting to discuss Tribal Areas Development Project on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Nov 5 (APP:Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik would chair a meeting of Tribal Areas Development Project (TADP) to discuss and accord approval to different development schemes for tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts on Wednesday, Nov 6.

The commissioner, who was also project director for TADP, would also review the pace of progress on the ongoing schemes in tribal areas during the meeting to be held at the committee room, according to an official announcement.