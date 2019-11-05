UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting To Discuss Tribal Areas Development Project On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Meeting to discuss Tribal Areas Development Project on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Nov 5 (APP:Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik would chair a meeting of Tribal Areas Development Project (TADP) to discuss and accord approval to different development schemes for tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts on Wednesday, Nov 6.

The commissioner, who was also project director for TADP, would also review the pace of progress on the ongoing schemes in tribal areas during the meeting to be held at the committee room, according to an official announcement.

Related Topics

Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Rajanpur Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

14 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

16 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

16 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

28 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

45 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.