Meeting To Launch Campaign On EVM Tomorrow

Meeting to launch campaign on EVM tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting will be held here on Monday to launch a campaign to mobilize the public opinion regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in elections.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-uI-Haque will attend the meeting while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has been specially invited to attend the meeting, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Division.

The meeting is a follow up on the decisions taken in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet held on July 27, 2021.

The Cabinet took note of the progress reported by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs,Dr Babar Awan, on electoral reforms especially introduction of EVMs and extending the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis, had directed that robust campaign to mobilize public opinion in favour of EVMs must be launched.

Cabinet further directed that locally manufactured EVM should also be put on display at the event to mark the three years of PTI government.

