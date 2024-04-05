Open Menu

Meeting To Prevent Overcharging, Overloading On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Meeting to prevent overcharging, overloading on Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Regional Transport Authority Secretary Malik Tahir held a meeting to prevent overcharging of passengers and overloading on buses on Eid-ul-Fitr here on Friday.

Transport owners from across the district participated in the meeting.

The secretary said that transport owners should receive prescribed fares on Eid and fare charts should be prominently displayed at every bus and van terminal.

No vehicle will be allowed to operate without a route permit and fitness certificate and measures should also be taken for cleanliness and the eradication of dengue at bus stands, he added.

